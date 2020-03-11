Man charged with homicide in motorcycle crash now charged with attempted escape

A man charged with homicide for an alleged drunken motorcycle crash attempted to escape custody while being treated in a hospital.

Alejandro Rivas, 43, of Antioch, Ill., was charged with homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle after crashing his motorcycle in Camp Lake March 1, killing his passenger.

Rivas is alleged to been drunk when he failed to negotiate a curve and crashed into a ditch on Camp Lake Road at 268th Avenue. Forty-two-year-old Marnie Cogswell, of Spring Grove, Ill., who had just left a nearby bar with Rivas, died at the scene.

Rivas, who had been hospitalized after the crash, made his initial appearance Wednesday, with a second charge — attempted escape — added to his charges.

According to Kenosha County Sheriff’s Lt. Eric Klinkhammer, a deputy was assigned to guard Rivas at the rehab facility where Rivas was being treated.

According to the criminal complaint, on Monday Rivas got up to go to the bathroom. When he returned to his bed, the deputy asked Rivas to sit on the bed so the deputy could put on a leg restraint.

Instead, the complaint states, Rivas ran from the room and into the hallway, attempting to get into another room.