Man charged with nine felonies, alleged to have provided ride for friends who shot up house

Alleged to have driven three friends to a neighborhood where they fired guns into a home, a 20-year-old Kenosha man was charged with nine felonies.

James Daniels IV is charged with being party to the crime with nine counts of first-degree recklessly endangering safety — one count for each of the people who were inside the two homes hit by gunfire.

According to the criminal complaint, Daniels is alleged to have driven a Jeep he had borrowed to the 1800 block of 62nd Street at about 11 p.m. Jan. 17.

While Daniels and another friend waited in the parked Jeep, three other people who were passengers got out of the vehicle and fired weapons into a home occupied by eight people. Another shot hit the house next door.

About 11 bullets struck the first house, six going through a window. A number of bullets entered the living room and dining room of the house.

Police suspect the house that was shot up was targeted mistakenly, believing the gunfire was actually intended for the house next door as part of a gang rivalry.

No one was struck by the gunfire.

