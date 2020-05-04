Man charged with reckless driving after hitting pedestrian during birthday parade

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

A pedestrian hit by a vehicle in Somers Saturday was struck after he stepped into the road with his hands up to urge cars doing a “birthday parade” to slow down.

The driver, Christopher Goodman, 23, of Racine, was charged Monday with reckless driving causing great bodily harm and knowingly operating a vehicle while suspended causing great bodily harm.

Goodman, who appeared in court Monday with his jail-provided face mask pulled under his chin, was released on $500 bond after his initial appearance.

According to the criminal complaint, Goodman was one of a number of people in vehicles driving past a child’s home for a birthday celebration on the 1500 block of 45th Avenue in Somers at about 2:50 p.m. Saturday. Birthday parades have become popular alternatives to parties during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Witnesses who made statements to police estimated that some of the vehicles in the parade were traveling 40 to 60 mph on the street, which has a 25 mph speed limit.

The injured man, a 45-year-old Kenosha resident, was visiting a brother who lived on the street.