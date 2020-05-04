Man charged with reckless driving after hitting pedestrian during birthday parade

A pedestrian hit by a vehicle in Somers Saturday was struck after he stepped into the road with his hands up to urge cars doing a “birthday parade” to slow down.
The driver, Christopher Goodman, 23, of Racine, was charged Monday with reckless driving causing great bodily harm and knowingly operating a vehicle while suspended causing great bodily harm.
Goodman, who appeared in court Monday with his jail-provided face mask pulled under his chin, was released on $500 bond after his initial appearance.
According to the criminal complaint, Goodman was one of a number of people in vehicles driving past a child’s home for a birthday celebration on the 1500 block of 45th Avenue in Somers at about 2:50 p.m. Saturday. Birthday parades have become popular alternatives to parties during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Witnesses who made statements to police estimated that some of the vehicles in the parade were traveling 40 to 60 mph on the street, which has a 25 mph speed limit.
The injured man, a 45-year-old Kenosha resident, was visiting a brother who lived on the street.
According to the brother, he and his brother saw two vehicles repeatedly race past his house at an estimated 50 to 60 mph on the street where his 8-year-old daughter had just been riding her bike. They went to the street to yell at the drivers to slow down. The brother said a black car “barreled” into his brother, who was struck by the front end of the car then hit the windshield, roof and spoiler.
Another witness told deputies he saw the black car hit the man at a high rate of speed and that he did not hear the car brake or attempt to avoid the man. The witness said the driver, later identified as Goodman, got out of his car and started shouting and swearing at the injured man and did not attempt to help him. Other witnesses said Goodman did attempt to help.
According to the complaint, Goodman said he had done a “burnout” in front of the birthday party house and saw two men yelling at him. He said he turned around and drove back. He said he attempted to stop but was unable to avoid hitting the man.
The injured man was taken to Froedtert Hospital by Flight for Life. According to the complaint, he had “scattered brain bleeding,” a fractured wrist, and lacerations and abrasions. He remains hospitalized in satisfactory condition, according to a spokesman for the hospital.
The complaint states that Goodman’s driver’s license was suspended in March for failure to pay fines.
KENOSHA COUNTY ROCKS IN MASKS
