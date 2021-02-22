Man charged with seventh OWI

A California man is being charged for his seventh operative while intoxicated offense after backing into another vehicle on Cooper Road in Pleasant Prairie.

Kenneth L. Thompson, 56, is being held on $20,000 bond, charged Monday with operating while intoxicated-seventh offense. According to the criminal complaint, a couple called Pleasant Prairie Police at 4:52 p.m. Saturday saying a truck had just backed into their vehicle on Cooper Road, then turned into a driveway.

The complaint states police talked to Thompson who said he was visiting an injured friend to help the man at his business. He said he had missed the driveway to the friend’s home and had backed up on the road to pull into the driveway.

Thompson appeared to be intoxicated, according to the complaint, and failed a field sobriety test. A preliminary test showed a blood-alcohol level over the legal limit.

According to the complaint, he did not have a valid license. His most recent OWI conviction was in 2019 in California.

