Man charged with sexually assaulting teen

A 40-year-old Kenosha man is being held on $10,000 bond, accused of sexually assaulting a 16-year-old girl after giving her alcohol.

Cody Glogovsky was charged Monday with second-degree sexual assault.

According to the criminal complaint, the 16-year-old girl was with another teenage friend in December when they decided to spend time with a 17-year-old boy they knew.

When the boy arrived to pick them up, he was with Glogovsky, who was a friend of the boy’s mother.

The two girls had never met Glogovsky before, according to the complaint.

The complaint states that Glogovsky bought the teens alcohol and then brought them back to his apartment where they continued drinking.

At some point the 16-year-old girl went into a bedroom. The complaint states that the other teens went into the bedroom to check on her and found Glogovsky sexually assaulting the girl, who appeared to be unconscious.

The teens told police they yelled at Glogovsky to stop, took the girl into a bathroom and called for a ride home.

The next day the teens reported the assault to police.

Glogovsky was arrested Friday.