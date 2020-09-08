Man charged with sixth OWI after hit-and-run crash

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

When a Pleasant Prairie Police officer arrived at the home of a hit-and-run suspect to investigate a crash Sept. 4, he found a damaged vehicle and a man walking a dog outside.

The man — Craig Gascoigne, 48 — initially told police the vehicle had not left the property all day. When the officer told Gascoigne that there was video of the crash that had occurred that day in the Pleasant Prairie Post Office, according to a criminal complaint, Gascoigne admitted he had been driving the damaged vehicle, and that he left the scene because he didn’t want to get a ticket.

The officer allowed the man to go inside to put his dog away. “A few minutes later the defendant came outside of the house with a bottle of brandy,” the complaint states. “The defendant then opened up the brandy and took a drink from it.”

After the officer ordered Gascoigne to put the brandy down, he allegedly grabbed the bottle a few minutes later and took another drink from it.

In the complaint, the officer said he “told the defendant that he knew that by drinking now, the defendant was drying to cover the fact that he had been drinking before the crash.” Gascoigne failed a field sobriety test, according to the complaint.