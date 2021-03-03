Man claims self-defense in gun fight outside Kenosha store

A man charged with attempted homicide and a series of other serious felonies for a gun battle outside a Kenosha store was defending himself after others opened fire on him, according to his attorney.
Delwin Hodge, 23, of Kenosha, is charged with attempted first-degree intentional homicide, five counts of first-degree recklessly endangering safety and possession of a firearm by a felon for his role in a May 2020 firefight between at least three people. A woman caught in the crossfire was shot and injured.
Hodge, who was taken into custody last month, appeared in court for a preliminary hearing Wednesday.
“I believe the criminal complaint actually lays out a very good self-defense argument for Mr. Hodge,” said defense attorney Brenda VanCuick, asking that charges against Hodge be dismissed.
She said “upwards of two to three people” had opened fire on her client before he had fired his own gun.
“It was clearly self-defense, as he had been fired upon and was still being fired upon,” VanCuick said.
Detective testifies
At the hearing, Kenosha Police Detective Cory Brennan testified that police were called for a shooting outside Moe Moe’s Supermarket, 1916 52nd St., at 11:38 p.m. on May 26. There was a report of gunfire outside the store, and a woman who had been in the parking lot had been shot in the hip. Brennan testified the woman had been caught in a crossfire.
He also testified that police used security video from multiple cameras inside and outside the store to piece together what happened before and during the incident.
Brennan said a man police identified as Bernard Hodges arrived at the store in a grey sedan and went inside the store.
While the man believed to be Hodges was inside, several other vehicles pulled into the parking lot, and a man in a red shirt — later identified as Delwin Hodge — got out of a Dodge Durango and walked toward the store. As Hodges walked out of the store, he and Hodge came face to face.
“There is no audio (on the video), but it appears words were being exchanged,” Brennan testified. “As they’re talking, there’s another group of two to three individuals standing between them looking like they are trying to get them to separate and go their own ways.”
Brennan testified that the two men did separate and began walking away from each other.
As they did, the detective said, Hodge can be seen taking a semi-automatic handgun with a drum magazine from his waistband.
According to the criminal complaint, he put the gun back in his waistband with the drum exposed, keeping his hand near his waistband.
“Bernard walks further into the parking lot and takes off his sweatshirt,” Brennan testified. “Delwin is back-pedaling … it doesn’t look like he knows what to do. Bernard then pulls out a pistol and begins to shoot at Delwin.”
According to Brennan’s testimony, a gun battle then ensues, as a person in another vehicle in the parking “pulls out a large caliber rifle and proceeds to begin firing,” with another person who circled the area “in a flanking maneuver” opening fire as well.
Brennan testified that Hodge ran into the building with his handgun drawn, then came out again, ran around the building and “proceeds to re-engage in the gunfight.” The detective testified that spent shell casings were found in the area where Hodge could be seen on video and “clouds of dust can be seen ricocheting off the building” as bullets of others returning fire struck the building.
At least 44 spent shell casings from several different weapons were found in the area.
“The parking lot was full” of people when the gun fight broke out,” Brennan testified.
Two other people — Cortez Bailey, 21, of North Chicago, Ill., and Bernard Hodges, 27, address unknown — are also charged with attempted homicide and recklessly endangering safety. Both Bailey and Hodges are wanted on warrants for the charges.
Kenosha County Court Commissioner Larry Keating said there was probable cause to bind Hodge over for trial, saying he had “retreated and then returned to the scene and re-engaged, firing his own firearm in a crowded parking lot.”