Man claims self-defense in gun fight outside Kenosha store

He also testified that police used security video from multiple cameras inside and outside the store to piece together what happened before and during the incident.

Brennan said a man police identified as Bernard Hodges arrived at the store in a grey sedan and went inside the store.

While the man believed to be Hodges was inside, several other vehicles pulled into the parking lot, and a man in a red shirt — later identified as Delwin Hodge — got out of a Dodge Durango and walked toward the store. As Hodges walked out of the store, he and Hodge came face to face.

“There is no audio (on the video), but it appears words were being exchanged,” Brennan testified. “As they’re talking, there’s another group of two to three individuals standing between them looking like they are trying to get them to separate and go their own ways.”

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Brennan testified that the two men did separate and began walking away from each other.

As they did, the detective said, Hodge can be seen taking a semi-automatic handgun with a drum magazine from his waistband.

According to the criminal complaint, he put the gun back in his waistband with the drum exposed, keeping his hand near his waistband.