Man committed for life to mental health facility after homicide conviction

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 262-657-1000 to upgrade your subscription.

Schroeder ruled that Kudzin was not guilty by reason of mental disease or defect, and that he should spend the rest of his life at a state mental health treatment facility.

He included consecutive placement orders for each of the four crimes Kudzin was convicted of at trial, saying he did so to ensure he would remain in the care of a treatment facility even if the first-degree homicide conviction was overturned at some time in the future.

Not criminally responsible

Even before Kudzin’s trial, the state and defense had stipulated that he was not criminally responsible for his actions, that his mental illness was so severe he was unable to tell right from wrong.

Under Wisconsin law, however, to be found not guilty by reason of mental disease or defect — known as NGI — a defendant must first be found guilty of the crime itself. In most cases, when there is a stipulation to the NGI, defendants plead guilty in that phase.

But Kudzin did not believe he was guilty. Although he testified at trial that he did stab Nelson and the other resident because he was angry, he seemed to doubt that Nelson was dead.