Man committed for life to mental health facility after homicide conviction

Saying he needed to minimize future risk to the public, a judge ruled that Marcel Kudzin should spend the rest of his life in a secure mental health facility.
Kudzin, 70, was convicted by a jury Feb. 20 of first-degree intentional homicide and attempted first-degree intentional homicide for a 2015 knife attack of fellow residents of a Kenosha care facility.
In that attack — which employees of the now-closed St. James Manor testified came without warning — Kudzin attacked a woman resident in the facility dining room and then killed fellow resident James Nelson when Nelson came to the woman’s aid.
Kudzin has a long-documented history of severe mental illness, having been diagnosed with paranoid schizophrenia. He also had past violent episodes, and in 1998 was found not guilty by reason of insanity for attempted homicide.
After that incident, he spent years in an Illinois mental health facility.
According to statements in court Wednesday, Kudzin, who served in the military, was placed at St. James by the Department of Veterans Affairs, which had been handling his care.
At trial, there was testimony that Kudzin’s behavior had changed in the two weeks leading up to the attack after a doctor changed his medication.
“With no disrespect to Mr. Kudzin, he literally fits the definition of a homicidal maniac,” said Judge Bruce Schroeder Wednesday. “It is a high-risk case, and it would be utterly foolish” to have Kudzin released to the community in the future. “The choice to me is clear.”
Schroeder ruled that Kudzin was not guilty by reason of mental disease or defect, and that he should spend the rest of his life at a state mental health treatment facility.
He included consecutive placement orders for each of the four crimes Kudzin was convicted of at trial, saying he did so to ensure he would remain in the care of a treatment facility even if the first-degree homicide conviction was overturned at some time in the future.
Not criminally responsible
Even before Kudzin’s trial, the state and defense had stipulated that he was not criminally responsible for his actions, that his mental illness was so severe he was unable to tell right from wrong.
Under Wisconsin law, however, to be found not guilty by reason of mental disease or defect — known as NGI — a defendant must first be found guilty of the crime itself. In most cases, when there is a stipulation to the NGI, defendants plead guilty in that phase.
But Kudzin did not believe he was guilty. Although he testified at trial that he did stab Nelson and the other resident because he was angry, he seemed to doubt that Nelson was dead.
“This is a horrible, horrible tragedy that Mr. Kudzin still can’t, I don’t think, understand,” defense attorney Hilary Edwards said.
At the hearing Wednesday, Kudzin spoke briefly, talking to Schroeder not about the case, but about classes he has taken and his hope that he would have access to hardcover books in the future.
Under state law, Kudzin will be able to petition for future conditional release from care but would need to show that he would not pose a risk to himself or others.