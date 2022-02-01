Man convicted with seventh OWI picks up new charges

A 49-year-old Kenosha man, who will be sentenced in March for his seventh drunken driving offense, now faces several new felony charges in two separate cases against him.

Richard A. Wilkerson, of the 1600 block of 59th Street, remains in custody in the Kenosha County Jail on a combined cash bond of $17,000. He is due back in Kenosha County Circuit Court on Friday for a 9 a.m. preliminary hearing in both new cases before Commissioner Larry Keating.

In the most recent case that stems from an arrest Jan. 20, Wilkerson is charged with felony possession of narcotic drugs and bail jumping, along with misdemeanor bail jumping. The felonies carry a possible maximum prison term of 4.5 years, five years extended supervision and a fine of $20,000.

Wilkerson also faces six criminal charges after an investigation at the jail Dec. 24. In that case, he is charged with felony possession with intent to deliver a prescription drug and bail jumping, along with three misdemeanor counts of violating state/county institution laws and bail jumping.

The two felonies carry a possible maximum prison term of six years, six years extended supervision and a $20,000 fine.

Also charged in that case is Lacey Wincek, 42, of the 300 block of W. State Street, Burlington, who faces a felony count of possession with intent to deliver prescriptions as a party to a crime.

Wincek, who is free on a $5,000 signature bond, faces a possible prison term of three years and three years extended supervision. She has a preliminary hearing Feb. 24, at 9:30 a.m., before Keating.] According to the criminal complaint in the Jan. 20 case:

Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department deputies responded to Wilkerson’s home to take him into custody for new charges and for violating his bond. When officers took him to the jail, they found a silver gum wrapper that contained 0.3 grams of heroin in Wilkerson’s possession.

According to the criminal complaint in the Dec. 24 case:

A Sheriff’s Department deputy was dispatched to the Kenosha County Detention Center for a report of contraband being located in Wilkerson’s incoming mail.

When a corrections officer searched the mail, six “clearish” small strips fell out that later tested positive for suboxone, a substance commonly used in the treatment of opiate dependence, the complaint states. A deputy with the Kenosha Drug Operations Group pulled Wilkerson’s phone records while he was in custody, which showed he had called Wincek 104 times between Dec. 1, 2021, and Jan. 5, 2022.

Based on that evidence, the deputy determined both defendants were working together to attempt to send suboxone into the detention center, and that Wilkerson intended to distribute those to another inmate.

When deputies took Wincek into custody, they found two plastic bags with prescription labels that contained suboxone prescribed to her, along with several letters that appeared to be written to Wincek from Wilkerson. Police also found large blank yellow mailers addressed to Wilkerson with a return address of a Kenosha attorney that both were empty.

Wincek denied she ever mailed anything illegal, the complaint states.

Wilkerson will be sentenced in the OWI case March 14, at 2 p.m., by Judge Bruce Schroeder. He faces a possible nine-year prison sentence in that case that stemmed from his Oct. 3, 2021, arrest in the Town of Paris.

In addition to the three felony cases, court records show Wilkerson was free on bond from a case in Racine County that he was charged with misdemeanor counts of operating while revoked and bail jumping.

