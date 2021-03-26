Man crashes into building, passes out, found with handgun at his side

After crashing into a building while allegedly driving drunk, a Kenosha man passed out behind the wheel with a gun at his side.

Kenosha Police were called to the 6000 block of 5th Avenue at 3:26 a.m. Friday for a report of a vehicle hitting a residence. Police arrived to find the driver passed out behind the wheel with a silver handgun in the cupholder in the center console.

Because of concerns about the gun, police made several approaches to the vehicle before the man woke up, said Sgt. Leo Viola.

The 25-year-old Kenosha man was taken into custody and is being held at Kenosha County Jail pending charges of operating while intoxicated-second offense, operating while revoked, carrying a concealed weapon and going armed while intoxicated.

