Man critically injured in high speed motorcycle crash

A 24-year-old man was critically injured early Saturday when he lost control of his motorcycle at high speed.

According to Kenosha Police Lt. Joe Nosalik the crash occurred on the 5300 block of Washington Road at 4 a.m. Saturday.

A witness reported seeing the man traveling at an estimated 100 mph before losing control and striking a construction barrel. The motorcycle skidded “several hundred feet, hit several construction barrels and curbs before disintegrating,” Nosalik said.

Because of the severity of the man’s injuries, the Wisconsin State Patrol was called in to aid in the crash investigation.

The man was taken by Flight for Life helicopter to Froedtert Hospital in Wauwatosa with severe head injuries, Nosalik said. An update on the man’s condition is not yet available.

