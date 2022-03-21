Man dies from injuries in rollover crash, vehicle fire on West Frontage Road

The driver of a vehicle involved in a fiery crash in the 7700 block of the I-94 West Frontage Road Sunday has died.

Bristol Fire and the Kenosha Fire Department responded at 5:30 p.m. to the single-vehicle crash on the Frontage Road near Ashley Furniture.

“Initial reports indicated that a Jeep Grand Cherokee was traveling northbound, failed to negotiate the curve to the west, and struck a barrier,” according to David Wright, public information officer for the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department. “The Jeep had caught fire and the driver was pulled out by a passerby that came upon the crash site.”

The identity of the driver is being withheld pending proper notification. Bristol Fire Chief John Niederer said the male patient suffered life-threatening injuries and was transported to an area hospital.

Niederer thanked the Kenosha Fire Department for their mutual aid, which allowed the Bristol department to clear the scene with the patient within 14 minutes of arrival.

“We appreciate the city of Kenosha Fire Department for assisting us with the car fire as we assisted the patient,” Niederer said.

The accident investigation closed the Frontage Road until approximately 8 p.m. The vehicle had become fully engulfed, sustained extensive damage, and was towed from the scene.

The public is encouraged to contact the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department Detective Bureau with any information regarding the crash at 262-605-5102.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

