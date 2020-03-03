Man dressed as woman allegedly steals $37K in iPhones, iPads from Burlington Walmart

BURLINGTON — An Ohio man who allegedly stole more than $37,000 in electronics from the Burlington Walmart has been charged with felony retail theft.

Maurice L. Whyte, 27, of Columbus Ohio, was reportedly dressed as a woman at the time he allegedly stole iPads and iPhones on Dec. 23 with help from two female accomplices.

Whyte, along with the other suspects who served as lookouts, allegedly used bolt cutters to sever the cages securing iPhone and iPads in the electronics section of the store.

Early in the morning on Dec. 23, Whyte and his lookouts allegedly made away with about $24,000 in merchandise by stashing the electronics in a toaster box after removing the toaster and then scanning just the toaster box in the self-checkout.

Just two hours prior to that theft, three suspects, including two female accomplices and possibly a man, pried open a locked cabinet in the Walmart electronics section and took several iPhones and iPads.

The total loss for all the missing electronics was $37,459.

The vehicle that the suspects left Walmart in was titled in Whyte’s name.