Man faces fourth OWI after arrest in Twin Lakes

A 36-year-old Genoa City man was arrested for his fourth drunken driving offense Friday in the village of Twin Lakes.
Brian R. Fischer faces a fine of $10,000 and six years in prison if he’s convicted of the felony charge. Fischer, who remains in custody, is due back in Kenosha County Circuit Court Tuesday for a preliminary hearing at 9:30 a.m.
Fischer also faces misdemeanor counts of operating with a prohibited alcohol content and failure to install an ignition interlocking device.
According to the criminal complaint:
Twin Lakes police were called to Burger King, 475 N. Lake Ave., at 2:46 p.m. Friday for a report of an unresponsive male in the drive-thru.
Inside the vehicle, police found two unopened bottles of Jack Daniels and an open bottle of vodka.
Here are photos taken at the various events that took place in Kenosha County between Jan. 24 and Jan. 26, 2020.
