Man faces fourth OWI after arrest in Twin Lakes
A 36-year-old Genoa City man was arrested for his fourth drunken driving offense Friday in the village of Twin Lakes.

Brian R. Fischer faces a fine of $10,000 and six years in prison if he’s convicted of the felony charge. Fischer, who remains in custody, is due back in Kenosha County Circuit Court Tuesday for a preliminary hearing at 9:30 a.m.

Fischer also faces misdemeanor counts of operating with a prohibited alcohol content and failure to install an ignition interlocking device.

According to the criminal complaint:

Twin Lakes police were called to Burger King, 475 N. Lake Ave., at 2:46 p.m. Friday for a report of an unresponsive male in the drive-thru.

Inside the vehicle, police found two unopened bottles of Jack Daniels and an open bottle of vodka.

A preliminary breath test revealed a blood alcohol content of 0.194. An intoxilyzer later showed a BAC of 0.13. The defendant has previous DUI convictions in 2006, 2015 and 2019, according to the complaint.
 
 
 
 
