Man facing fourth OWI in Walworth County, has fifth OWI case pending in Kenosha County
Man facing fourth OWI in Walworth County, has fifth OWI case pending in Kenosha County

A 39-year-old Kenosha man currently facing his fourth drunken driving charge in Walworth County also has a pending case for his fifth in Kenosha County.

Adam R. Bileck appeared in Kenosha County Court on Thursday for his final pre-trial conference. Court records indicate the case cannot proceed until the conclusion of the case in Walworth County.

Bileck is scheduled to return for a status conference July 2 before Circuit Court Judge Jason Rossell.

The Kenosha County case stems from a 2019 arrest in the City of Kenosha. Bileck is charged with felony counts of operating while intoxicated and operating with a prohbited alcohol content, along with four misdemeanor bail-jumping charges and misdemeanor charges of resisting/failing to stop, resisting an officer and operating while revoked.

Each of the felonies carries a possible fine of $10,000 and six years in prison. The misdemeanors each carry a possible fine of $10,000 and nine months in jail, except for the operating after revocation charge, which carries a fine of $2,500 and a year in jail.

According to the criminal complaint,  a Kenosha police pfficer observed Bileck's Toyota Camry "rev" its engine and spin its tires as it turned left onto Sheridan Road on March 8, 2019. The vehicle continue spinning its tires for 20 to 30 feet until it cleared the intersection and continued southbound on Sheridan Road.

The officer eventually conducted a traffic stop, but the complaint states that Bileck refused to exit the vehicle and yelled at police to use a Taser on him. An officer did Taser Bileck in his midsection, and police took him into custody.

While at Froedtert South for treatment, police observed that Bileck's eyes were dilated, glassy and bloodshot, the complaint states. Bileck refused to submit to field sobriety tests, and a warrant was issued to complete a legal blood draw. Results of the blood draw showed the defendant had a blood alcohol content of 0.84.

Court records indicate the defendant has previous drunken driving convictions in 2007 in Ohio, in 2012 in Michigan and in 2014 in Illinois, with the case in Walworth County still pending.

