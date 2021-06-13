Man facing fourth OWI in Walworth County, has fifth OWI case pending in Kenosha County

A 39-year-old Kenosha man currently facing his fourth drunken driving charge in Walworth County also has a pending case for his fifth in Kenosha County.

Adam R. Bileck appeared in Kenosha County Court on Thursday for his final pre-trial conference. Court records indicate the case cannot proceed until the conclusion of the case in Walworth County.

Bileck is scheduled to return for a status conference July 2 before Circuit Court Judge Jason Rossell.

The Kenosha County case stems from a 2019 arrest in the City of Kenosha. Bileck is charged with felony counts of operating while intoxicated and operating with a prohbited alcohol content, along with four misdemeanor bail-jumping charges and misdemeanor charges of resisting/failing to stop, resisting an officer and operating while revoked.

Each of the felonies carries a possible fine of $10,000 and six years in prison. The misdemeanors each carry a possible fine of $10,000 and nine months in jail, except for the operating after revocation charge, which carries a fine of $2,500 and a year in jail.

