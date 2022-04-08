Man facing numerous felonies for drugs, fleeing police, and reportedly crashing vehicle into business Thursday

A 50-year-old Kenosha man is facing numerous charges following a police chase that led to his vehicle hitting a business.
Nathan L. Edwards has been charged with felonies of possession with intent to deliver a Schedule 1 controlled substance, possession with intent to deliver cocaine, possession with intent to deliver THC, fleeing or eluding an officer and causing damage to property, two counts of felony bail jumping and misdemeanor obstruction of an officer.
According to the criminal complaint, Kenosha Police officers on patrol Thursday noticed a vehicle had a non-functioning brake light, according to the criminal complaint. The vehicle, a GMC, pulled over near the intersection of 24th Avenue and 64th Street, according to the complaint. As officers exited their squad car and approached the GMC, the driver allegedly drove off at a high rate of speed and officers pursued.
The GMC reportedly went north on a gravel alleyway between 24th Avenue and 25th Avenue but it collided with a business in the 2400 block of 63rd Street when the driver attempted to turn. The GMC allegedly went through a closed garage door, causing severe damage to the door and moderate damage to the nearby bricks and mortar of the building. The GMC reportedly came to a stop as it was nearly halfway inside the business.
According to the complaint, Edwards then ran north away from officers, ignoring their commands to stop, ran across 24th Avenue and into an adjacent parking lot. Edwards then allegedly threw his jacket and continued running. The officer deployed his taser and was able to take Edwards into custody without further incident.
Edwards reportedly complained that he may have suffered an injury to his mouth, and medical personnel were called to check on him.
Officers retrieved the jacket Edwards had thrown to the ground. A nylon pouch which contained seven individually wrapped plastic baggies containing a green, leafy substance which appeared to be marijuana, was reportedly located inside it. On Edwards’ person, officers reportedly located a clear plastic bag which contained 13 individually wrapped baggies of a white rocky substance, as well as a baggie that contained 10 pills which officers suspected were MDMA. Officers also located over $1,000 cash on Edwards.
When officers searched Edwards’ vehicle they reportedly found a clear plastic bag in the glove box which contained a green leafy substance which appeared to be marijuana. On the passenger side floorboard was a black bag, inside of which were two large bags which contained the same green substance.
Each of the bags of suspected marijuana were tested and reportedly yielded a positive result for THC and weighed 7.8 grams total.
The 10 pills also reportedly tested positive for the presence of MDMA. The 13 individually-wrapped white rocky substance weighed 3.1 grams and tested positive for the presence of cocaine.
The business owners told officers the damage to the building would cost around $5,000 to repair.
Edwards was out on a $5,000 cash bond Thursday when he allegedly committed such crimes.
A preliminary hearing is set for April 13.
Mugshots: Racine County criminal complaints, April 6, 2022
Today's mugshots: April 6
These are images of people charged with a crime in Racine County. Booking photos are provided by Racine County law enforcement officials. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted.
Isidro Jorge Gonzalez
Isidro Jorge Gonzalez, 200 block of Howland Avenue, Racine, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (2nd offense), operating with prohibited alcohol concentration (2nd offense).
Cedric D. Atkins
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Cedric D. Atkins, 4800 block of Indian Hills Drive, Mount Pleasant, robbery of a financial institution.
Andrew B. Hamilton
Andrew B. Hamilton, Plymouth, Wisconsin, possession of a firearm by a felon.
Michael T. Hunter
Michael (aka Bobby Wilson) T. Hunter, 4300 block of 39th Street, Kenosha, second degree sexual assault.
Michael D. Canady
Michael D. Canady, 400 block of Three Mile Road, Racine, criminal damage to property, disorderly conduct, misdemeanor bail jumping.