Man found dead in Lakeside Towers; Not believed to be foul play, police say

A man was found deceased in a Lakeside Towers unit on Tuesday, prompting an investigation by local authorities.

Kenosha Police responded to a death investigation at the Downtown senior apartment community when they found the man believed to be a resident in a unit.

Lt. Joseph Nosalik said the death is not believed to have resulted from foul play and area residents are not in danger. Nosalik said the department is still awaiting the medical examiner’s official report for confirmation.

“A person (was) found did in their room. It wasn’t a normal looking scene, but we have no reason to believe that there was anything nefarious that went on,” Nosalik said.

“We’re just waiting for confirmation from the medical examiner’s office to answer all our questions. There’s nothing that would suggest that anything criminal took place.”

No additional details were immediately available.

