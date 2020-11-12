Man found unconscious along Green Bay Road identified; remains in hospital

SOMERS — A man found unconscious along Green Bay Road Tuesday has been identified as a 70-year-old Kenosha resident.

The Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department had put out a call Wednesday seeking the public’s help in identifying the man, who was found lying along Green Bay Road (Highway 31) near Fourth Street in Somers at about 4:30 p.m. Tuesday. '

The man was unconscious and did not have any identification. He was taken to a local hospital, where he was reported to be in critical condition.

Sgt. David Wright said on Thursday morning that the Sheriff’s Department learned the identity of the man. Wright said the man is the resident of an apartment on Kenosha's north side.

Wright said the man remained hospitalized as of Thursday afternoon. The Sheriff’s Department was not releasing the man’s identity as of Thursday afternoon.

Wright said investigators are continuing to look into the circumstances that led to the man being found along the road, but said they believe he had suffered from a medical condition. Wright said he does not believe there was any foul play involved.

When the man was found, he had keys with him but no identification. He was dressed appropriately for the weather in khaki pants, tennis shoes, a long-sleeved polo shirt and a jacket.

