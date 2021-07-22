Man gets lifetime ban from driving, prison time for latest in series of OWI convictions

At his sentencing this week, the judge told Michael Hess it did not appear that he was able to learn from his mistakes.
“For most people, going to prison is enough to stop them, but it hasn’t been for you,” Kenosha County Circuit Court Judge Jason Rossell told Hess. “That makes you a public health risk.”
Hess, 48, of Salem Lakes, had originally been charged in October 2019 with operating while intoxicated-eighth offense, and for driving on a revoked license. He was arrested after another driver called 911 to report a reckless driver. According to statements in court, his blood alcohol content at the time of his arrest was 0.34
While Hess has been convicted of OWI seven times in the past, two of those convictions are under appeal, so he was sentenced Wednesday on a conviction for OWI-fifth offense. He is currently in prison in Racine serving a sentence on one of his past convictions because his probation was revoked with the 2019 arrest.
Between his past OWI convictions, Rossell said, it appeared that Hess had served six years behind bars.
“That didn’t cross your mind (when he got behind the wheel to drive again),” Rossell said. “That’s scary.”
Defense attorney Hilary Edwards said Hess had previously been improperly sentenced to terms of incarceration that exceeded the maximum allowed under Wisconsin sentencing guidelines, and asked that to be taken into account in his most recent case.
“I don’t intentionally go out trying to hurt anyone,” Hess told Rossell. “I like to think I’m not a menace to society.”
Hess said his current release date for his previous prison sentence is in April 2022, but said because of his appeals he may be released earlier. He said he was anxious to be released from prison, saying that there was rampant drug abuse in the Racine Correctional Institution where he is housed. “I can’t deal with that, I’m too old,” he said. “It’s like living in a nut house.”
Rossell sentenced Hess to 3 years 6 months in prison followed by five years of extended supervision. The sentence is to run concurrently with his existing prison sentence, and he will receive 635 days of credit for time served.
He said Hess would have a lifetime ban from driving.