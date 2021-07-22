Man gets lifetime ban from driving, prison time for latest in series of OWI convictions

At his sentencing this week, the judge told Michael Hess it did not appear that he was able to learn from his mistakes.

“For most people, going to prison is enough to stop them, but it hasn’t been for you,” Kenosha County Circuit Court Judge Jason Rossell told Hess. “That makes you a public health risk.”

Hess, 48, of Salem Lakes, had originally been charged in October 2019 with operating while intoxicated-eighth offense, and for driving on a revoked license. He was arrested after another driver called 911 to report a reckless driver. According to statements in court, his blood alcohol content at the time of his arrest was 0.34

While Hess has been convicted of OWI seven times in the past, two of those convictions are under appeal, so he was sentenced Wednesday on a conviction for OWI-fifth offense. He is currently in prison in Racine serving a sentence on one of his past convictions because his probation was revoked with the 2019 arrest.

Between his past OWI convictions, Rossell said, it appeared that Hess had served six years behind bars.

“That didn’t cross your mind (when he got behind the wheel to drive again),” Rossell said. “That’s scary.”

