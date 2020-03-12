Man gets 10 years for sexual assault of teen girl in broad daylight

ELKHORN — A man who sexually assaulted a teenage girl near downtown Lake Geneva while pedestrians walked past was sentenced today to 10 years in prison.

Jason W. Connell, 38, whose attack last summer shocked Lake Geneva community leaders, also was sentenced to 10 years of extended supervision after he is released from prison.

A judge ordered Connell to register as a sex offender and comply for life with the state's registration rules for sex offenders.

Connell admitted to the Aug. 4 attack by pleading guilty to two counts of sexual assault of a child, following the incident in a wooded area on the edge of downtown Lake Geneva. Bystanders in broad daylight on a Sunday afternoon reported seeing the sexual assault in progress, including a group of juveniles who alerted police.

The victim was a 15-year-old girl who told police that Connell drugged her and sexually assaulted her near an old railroad bridge behind the Geneva Lake Museum, 255 Mill St.

The incident occurred near a recreational trail and within eyesight of the downtown shopping district.

City officials stunned by the incident later ordered crews to clear trees in the wooded area, in an effort to improve visibility and prevent future criminal activity.