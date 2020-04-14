Man held for breaking into closed taverns
View Comments

Man held for breaking into closed taverns

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}
Kenosha police lights
Kenosha police lights

A Kenosha man is being held on $10,000 bond after allegedly breaking into closed taverns to take coins from game machines.

Phillip Patterson, 56, was charged Monday with burglary, criminal damage, possession of burglary tools and possession of drug paraphernalia.

According to the criminal complaint, Patterson is alleged to have broken into Duke’s Saloon, 2324 18th St. and The Final Inning, 9048 Sheridan Road, and attempted to break into Grab’s Burger Bar, 2324 18th St., in late March.

Coin-operated machines inside the bars were damaged in the burglaries.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics