A man is in critical condition after Kenosha Police responded to a person-in-crisis call in Downtown Kenosha Thursday morning.

According to a release, officers responded to the 5700 block of Eighth Avenue early Thursday morning for a person in crisis who was claiming to have been shot.

Police found no evidence to support the claim, but an ambulance was requested due to a perceived “drug-induced/mental health issue.” While being assessed by medical personnel, the subject reportedly became combative and exited the ambulance.

Officers secured the subject on the ground, and he went unresponsive quickly thereafter. He was transported to a local hospital and remains in critical condition.

The Kenosha Police Department release said that “all indications are a medical event led to the incident.”

Because of the Kenosha Police Department’s interaction with the person, the Racine County Sheriff’s office will conduct an investigation of the incident.

There is no active threat in the area.