Man in custody after standoff with law enforcement

A 33-year-old Kenosha man is in custody after a standoff with law enforcement Tuesday.

According to Kenosha Police, officers went to a home on the 1500 block of 61st Street at about 6 p.m. Tuesday as part of an investigation into a complaint about a man pointing a gun at someone during an argument.

Sgt. Jeremy DeWitt said the man refused to come out to speak to police, who he said were trying to speak to him for about 90 minutes. At about 7:30 p.m., DeWitt said, police called in officers from the Kenosha County tactical response team, who surrounded the house and continued negotiations. DeWitt said the man eventually came outside and surrendered to law enforcement.

According to jail records, the man is being held on pending charges of disorderly conduct, obstructing police and failing to comply with officers, along with a possible charge of intentionally pointing a firearm at another. DeWitt said the original investigation into the weapons charge is ongoing.

