Man in custody as investigation continues into fatal Brighton fire

While an investigation continues into the death of a woman found in a burning Brighton farmhouse, a family member of the woman is being held at Kenosha County Jail, after being taken into custody in Illinois the day after the fire.
Lori Pizur, 57, was found dead in her family home, 21700 Burlington Road, on the afternoon of June 7 after neighbors reported the house was on fire. Sgt. David Wright of the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department said detectives are continuing to investigate her death and the fire.
Three days after the fire, the Kenosha District Attorney’s Office filed an emergency bond motion, asking for a $50,000 bond for a 29-year-old family member of Pizur for a case that had been underway before the fire.
According to the motion, the 29-year-old man had been out on bond for a 2020 case and the bond motion is connected to that case. But the motion indicates the man is also being investigated in connection with the fire. “Autopsy results indicate that the body believed to be Lori Pizur had no soot in the lungs, indicating that she was deceased before the fire,” the motion states.
The motion, filed June 10, states that the man was believed to be at the Brighton home in the afternoon on the day of the fire, and that 15 minutes after the fire was reported in a 911 call his phone pinged two miles away from the house fire site. The motion states that the phone was then apparently turned off and family members were unable to reach him.
On June 8 the man was found walking on a two-lane highway in Princeton, Ill. His vehicle was found in a ditch along the road, out of gas. “The defendant indicated to individuals in Princeton, Ill. that he was on his way to either Arkansas or Colorado.” the motion states. It states that the man offered to sell his vehicle to the tow truck driver who came to remove it from the ditch, and asked to be taken to a train station. The man was “entirely uncommunicative” with Kenosha law enforcement who went to Princeton to speak to him.
The motion states that he had “burns on both of his hands as well as some cuts.”
“The defendant appears to be fleeing Wisconsin and the Kenosha jurisdiction and based on the circumstances outlined (is) a very high flight risk regarding his future court appearance (on the 2020 case).”
The court granted the bond request and issued a warrant for the man. He has been in custody at the Kenosha County Jail since June 11.
In the 2020 case, the man is charged with battery to a police officer and resisting arrest. In that case police had been called to a storage facility by management who reported that he was allegedly living in a storage unit and refusing to leave. Court records indicate the case was delayed while the man was receiving mental health treatment and there were questions about his mental competency. He was later determined to be competent to stand trial.