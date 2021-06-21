Man in custody as investigation continues into fatal Brighton fire

While an investigation continues into the death of a woman found in a burning Brighton farmhouse, a family member of the woman is being held at Kenosha County Jail, after being taken into custody in Illinois the day after the fire.

Lori Pizur, 57, was found dead in her family home, 21700 Burlington Road, on the afternoon of June 7 after neighbors reported the house was on fire. Sgt. David Wright of the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department said detectives are continuing to investigate her death and the fire.

Three days after the fire, the Kenosha District Attorney’s Office filed an emergency bond motion, asking for a $50,000 bond for a 29-year-old family member of Pizur for a case that had been underway before the fire.

According to the motion, the 29-year-old man had been out on bond for a 2020 case and the bond motion is connected to that case. But the motion indicates the man is also being investigated in connection with the fire. “Autopsy results indicate that the body believed to be Lori Pizur had no soot in the lungs, indicating that she was deceased before the fire,” the motion states.