Man in parking lot crash cited for OWI, fleeing and drug possession

A man who fled police and crashed into another vehicle in a parking lot Monday was arrested for operating while intoxicated and charged with felony fleeing.

Luis Eduardo Garcia, 24, was charged Tuesday with fleeing police, resisting an officer causing injury, possession of THC and possession of a controlled substance. According to the criminal complaint, he was also cited for OWI, first offense.

The complaint states that a witness reported seeing a grey BMW hit a mailbox and the median on Monday at about 1 p.m., then flee south on Green Bay Road. A Kenosha Police officer attempted to stop the BMW, which turned into Southport Plaza. The officer following thought the vehicle was stopping, but instead the driver accelerated through the parking lot at speeds of up to 65 mph, according to the complaint. The BMW struck another vehicle head-on in front of the closed Gordmans store in the shopping center.

The complaint states that the officer took Garcia, the driver of the BMW, out of the vehicle, alleging he struggled with the officer. The officer injured his knee in the encounter, according to the complaint.

Airbags in both vehicles went off. The driver in the vehicle Garcia struck had minor injuries.