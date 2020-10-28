 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Man injured by nail gun; airlifted to Froedtert in Wauwatosa
View Comments

Man injured by nail gun; airlifted to Froedtert in Wauwatosa

{{featured_button_text}}

A 33-year-old man was injured Wednesday afternoon when he was shot with a nail gun while at a construction site.

Emergency responders were called to the 3300 block of 47th Avenue at 1:12 p.m., according to Kenosha Police. A medical helicopter landed in a parking lot on the 3600 block of Washington Road to take the man to Froedtert Hospital in Wauwatosa.

Police said no information was available about his condition.

COLLECTION: Crime & courts updates

Here are recent crime and courts stories 

1 of 8
View Comments
1
0
2
0
1

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

WisEye Morning Minute: State Party Chairs Discuss Ruling on Absentee Ballot Deadline

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert