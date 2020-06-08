You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Man injured in shooting on Sheridan Road
View Comments

Man injured in shooting on Sheridan Road

{{featured_button_text}}

Kenosha Police are investigating an early morning shooting that left a 32-year-old man injured.

Lt. Joe Nosalik said the shooting was reported at 5:38 a..m. Sunday. The man suffered a non life-threatening injury and was treated at a local hospital, Nosalik said, saying the shooting occurred on the 4800 block of Sheridan Road.

Nosalik said the shooting is under investigation and no one is in custody. No additional information was released by police.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics