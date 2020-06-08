Man injured in shooting on Sheridan Road

Kenosha Police are investigating an early morning shooting that left a 32-year-old man injured.
Lt. Joe Nosalik said the shooting was reported at 5:38 a..m. Sunday. The man suffered a non life-threatening injury and was treated at a local hospital, Nosalik said, saying the shooting occurred on the 4800 block of Sheridan Road.
Nosalik said the shooting is under investigation and no one is in custody. No additional information was released by police.
KENOSHA COUNTY ROCKS IN MASKS
