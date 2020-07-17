Man killed in collision with semi identified; crash speed 85 mph

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The man killed in a crash Thursday while fleeing a traffic stop was identified as Jeffrey Rimmer, Jr. of Milwaukee.

Rimmer, 27, was killed when he ran a light on Highway E at Green Bay Road, crashing into a southbound semi truck.

Rimmer’s Ford Explorer hit the semi broadside at an estimated 85 mph, according to the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department, shearing off the top half of his SUV. The Ford then continued west, hitting a Jeep driven by a Kenosha News circulation employee.

The crash left a field of debris spread across about 400 feet from the site of the collision, with the truck to the ditch where Rimmer’s vehicle came to rest.

Rimmer was dead at the scene. The truck driver was uninjured and the driver of the Jeep had a minor injury.

Capt. Robert Hallisy said Thursday that a deputy had stopped Rimmer on the 4300 block of Highway E for a traffic violation. The deputy had spoken to him, then went back to his squad car for a records check. “He was cooperative when the deputy spoke to him,” Hallisy said. But as the deputy walked back to the Ford, Rimmer fled.