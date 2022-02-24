Man killed in industrial accident in Pleasant Prairie

PLEASANT PRAIRIE — A 51-year-old Kenosha County man died as a result of injuries sustained in an industrial accident Thursday morning, police said.

Police and fire and rescue crews were dispatched at 8:30 a.m. to a facility in 8500 block of 100th Street, where first responders found plant coworkers of the injured party attempting to aid the unresponsive coworker.

Police said that preliminary investigation determined that the employee suffered fatal injuries after coming in contact with racking while operating a mobile lift.

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration responded to the scene and is investigating the accident, police said. The Kenosha County Medical Examiner’s Office also responded to the scene.