 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Man killed in Monday crash in Brighton identified as Milwaukee man

Man killed in Monday crash in Brighton identified as Milwaukee man

{{featured_button_text}}

A man killed early Monday in a one-vehicle crash in Brighton has been identified as Daniel M. Randazzo of Milwaukee.

Randazzo, 66, died when he lost control of his pickup truck on a curve on the 700 block of 312th Avenue/Highway J near the intersection of Highway BB. The truck went off the road and crashed into a wooded area on the west side of the road. Kenosha County Sheriff’s deputies and rescue workers were called to the scene at 2:59 a.m.

Randazzo was pronounced dead at the scene.

Multi-car pileups can go from bad to worse in a matter of seconds. Driver error is the most common cause, and with these safety tips, pileups can be avoided.

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert