Man killed in Monday crash in Brighton identified as Milwaukee man

A man killed early Monday in a one-vehicle crash in Brighton has been identified as Daniel M. Randazzo of Milwaukee.
Randazzo, 66, died when he lost control of his pickup truck on a curve on the 700 block of 312th Avenue/Highway J near the intersection of Highway BB. The truck went off the road and crashed into a wooded area on the west side of the road. Kenosha County Sheriff’s deputies and rescue workers were called to the scene at 2:59 a.m.
Randazzo was pronounced dead at the scene.
Deneen Smith
Reporter
