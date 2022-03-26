 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
FRIDAY IN ZION, ILL.

Man left in critical condition after Zion basement fire

ZION, Ill. — A basement fire on the 2300 block of Gideon Avenue in Zion Friday evening has left one man in critical condition and a woman with minor injuries, according to Zion Fire Battalion Chief Eric Troy.

Both victims were pulled out of a basement window by Zion Fire Department crews, the woman with smoke inhalation and the man in critical condition, and both were transported to Vista Medical Center East. A dog was transported to an emergency vet.

At 9:17 p.m., the Zion Fire & Rescue Department received a call for a structure fire. On arrival, crews found heavy smoke coming from the rear of the home and additional assistance was called in.

Fire crews from Zion, Beach Park, Gurnee, Waukegan, Kenosha, Pleasant Prairie, Winthrop Harbor and Bristol, along with ambulances from Zion, Newport, Waukegan and Lake Villa were called to the scene.

Initial reports indicated there were three people trapped in the building’s basement. However primary and secondary searches revealed there was no third occupant home at the time of the fire, according to Troy.

Although fire damage was limited to the basement, heat and smoke throughout the structure left total damage estimates at $65,000.

“Working smoke detectors are so important,” Troy said in a release. “This home had working smoke detectors and alerted an occupant to call 9-1-1.”

The cause of the fire is still under investigation by the Illinois State Fire Marshal in conjunction with local fire investigators.

