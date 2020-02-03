Man out $1,000 due to email scam

A Kenosha man reported he was the victim of an email scam when he purchased $1,000 in gift cards from a local grocery store.

According to a Kenosha Police Department report, the man said he received an email from Amazon thanking him for purchasing a television and an X-Box for $5,800. The incident was reported shortly before 2 p.m. on Thursday.

The email instructed him to call a number to report if the purchase was not accurate, according to the report.

The man called the number and said he spoke with a woman who claimed to be an Amazon employee who instructed him to purchase five eBay gift cards for $200 from Meijer, 7701 Green Bay Road, in order to receive a refund.

Police said he did not confirm whether the Amazon purchase was actually made using his credit card.

While he was at the store, the man said he received another call from a different woman who claimed to be from the Amazon fraud department. He told police he followed the woman’s instructions to buy the five gift cards, scratch off the ID code number on the back and relay the numbers to the caller.

After he did so, the woman on the phone told him to buy 10 more cards and to relay the same information to her, which the man did.