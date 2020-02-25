Man pleads guilty to much-reduced charges in drunken shooting case

A man who was initially charged with attempted homicide for shooting his daughter’s boyfriend after a drunken argument pleaded guilty Tuesday to a much-reduced charge and was sentenced to a year of probation.
John Dowse, 58, of Kenosha, admitted he shot his daughter’s 41-year-old boyfriend during a fight outside his home on July 29. 2018. Both men had been drinking before the argument broke out.
Dowse shot the man once in the abdomen.
He was initially charged with attempted first-degree intentional homicide, use of a dangerous weapon, aggravated battery and possession of a firearm while intoxicated.
Later, those charged were amended to first-degree reckless injury.
On Tuesday, through a plea agreement, Dowse pleaded guilty to battery while armed and disorderly conduct while armed, both misdemeanors.
Assistant District Attorney Jason Zapf told Judge Jason Rossell Tuesday the state had been preparing to go to trial on the first-degree reckless injury charge.
But Zapf said as the state was preparing for trial, the victim gave a deposition in a separate civil suit during which he admitted being the aggressor in the fight, saying that he had punched Dowse before the shooting.
Since the shooting, the victim has also been charged in a separate case in which he was intoxicated and allegedly threatened to run over a child with a car.
“Considering where we started in this case, it may have been an unusual solution,” defense attorney Patrick Cafferty told the judge Tuesday.
He said Dowse has maintained throughout the process that he felt he was defending himself. “I do think this is a fair way to resolve (the case).”
At the hearing, Dowse apologized for his actions.
“This has been a terrible incident in my life, and I don’t ever want to be involved in something like this again,” he said.
Rossell told Dowse that even if he felt he was defending himself, he made a mistake in grabbing a gun while he was drunk.
“You brought a gun to a fistfight while you were intoxicated,” Rossell said. “Along with the right (to have guns), there is a right to use it wisely. Had you been sober, I’m not sure we’d be here today.”
Had Dowse been convicted of the original charge of attempted first-degree intentional homicide, he could have been sentenced to up to 40 years in prison.
Dowse was sentenced to one year of probation. As terms of his probation, he will not be allowed to drink alcohol or have firearms during that year.
PIZZA BAKE OFF
PIZZA BAKE OFF
PIZZA BAKE OFF
PIZZA BAKE OFF
PIZZA BAKE OFF
PIZZA BAKE OFF
PIZZA BAKE OFF
ANDERSON ARTS CENTER
ANDERSON ARTS CENTER
ANDERSON ARTS CENTER
HOCKEY KENOSHA ICE ARENA
HOCKEY KENOSHA ICE ARENA
PRINGLE NATURE CENTER
PRINGLE NATURE CENTER
PRINGLE NATURE CENTER
PRINGLE NATURE CENTER
WRESTLING SECTIONAL
WRESTLING SECTIONAL
WRESTLING SECTIONAL
WRESTLING SECTIONAL
FIX IT VIADUCT REFLECTIVE SIGNS ADDED
FIX IT DUMPING 5500 BLOCK 52ND STREET
ROLLOVER ACCIDENT
ROLLOVER ACCIDENT
St. Joseph Catholic Academy second-graders came together Friday to celebrate and share their cultures and traditions at the 10th annual SJCA I…