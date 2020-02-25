Man pleads guilty to much-reduced charges in drunken shooting case

“Considering where we started in this case, it may have been an unusual solution,” defense attorney Patrick Cafferty told the judge Tuesday.

He said Dowse has maintained throughout the process that he felt he was defending himself. “I do think this is a fair way to resolve (the case).”

At the hearing, Dowse apologized for his actions.

“This has been a terrible incident in my life, and I don’t ever want to be involved in something like this again,” he said.

Rossell told Dowse that even if he felt he was defending himself, he made a mistake in grabbing a gun while he was drunk.

“You brought a gun to a fistfight while you were intoxicated,” Rossell said. “Along with the right (to have guns), there is a right to use it wisely. Had you been sober, I’m not sure we’d be here today.”

Had Dowse been convicted of the original charge of attempted first-degree intentional homicide, he could have been sentenced to up to 40 years in prison.

Dowse was sentenced to one year of probation. As terms of his probation, he will not be allowed to drink alcohol or have firearms during that year.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.