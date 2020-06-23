Man reported dead in apparent drowning near beach in Lake Geneva

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 262-657-1000 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A sunny Father’s Day weekend in Lake Geneva came to a tragic end June 21 with the apparent drowning of a man near Riviera Beach, officials said.

The Geneva Lake Law Enforcement Agency identified the victim as Kostyantyn Matushevskiy, 35, of Wheeling, Illinois.

Lake Geneva Fire Department dive team members recovered the man’s body about 8:30 p.m. June 21 after a search drone located him in 10-foot-deep water about 50 yards from shore.

Police called for a welfare check on a boat moored near the beach learned that two men had tried to swim from the boat to the beach about 4:30 p.m., but that only one of the men made it to shore.

After realizing that his companion was missing, the other man searched the beach and two nearby taverns, but was unable to locate him. The second man then swam back to the moored boat and called police at 6:40 p.m.

The Geneva Lake Law Enforcement Agency reported that an autopsy is planned on the victim.

The tragedy occurred during a Father’s Day weekend when hot, sunny weather brought large crowds of visitors to Riviera Beach, a city-owned facility located in downtown Lake Geneva.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0