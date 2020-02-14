Man reportedly flips off deputies, films I-94 pursuit

YORKVILLE — An Illinois man was arrested on drug charges Thursday after he reportedly flipped off deputies who were chasing him and filmed the pursuit.

At 2:54 p.m. Thursday, Racine County Sheriff's Office deputies attempted to stop a southbound vehicle on Interstate 94 near Highway 11 that was going over 95 mph, according to a Sheriff's Office news release.

The vehicle reportedly tried eluding deputies with "dangerous, evasive maneuvers," according to the Sheriff's Office.

At one point the driver allegedly stuck out his hand from his window and showed his middle finger to deputies. The driver was also seen with his cellphone in his hand, filming the pursuit.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 262-657-1000 to upgrade your subscription.

The vehicle eventually pulled over to the shoulder of I-94, and a high-risk traffic stop was conducted. A police dog reportedly detected narcotics in the vehicle. An Alprazolam pill and 14.5 grams of marijuana were found in the vehicle.

The driver/lone occupant, Nolan Gurdak, 33, allegedly failed field sobriety tests and was taken into custody without incident.

Gurdak is being held at the Racine County Jail, pending charges of fleeing and eluding, possession of marijuana and possession of schedule IV drug.