Man sentenced to 25 years in prison for Metra Station sexual assault

‘Out of control with drugs’

Defense attorney Eugene Detert said at the time of the assault, Linton was under the influence of drugs.

“He was abusing ecstasy to such an extent that he was not himself on the day this happened,” Detert said. “He was totally out of control with drugs.”

During the sentencing, Linton apologized, crying as he said he hoped the victim could forgive him someday.

“I’m deeply sorry for what I have done,” he said. “I’m hurt. It hurts me every night, (knowing) that I put my hands on a woman without her consent.”

‘This is a rape case’

Schroeder said he did not doubt Linton was sorry, but said the real impact was on the victim.

“I doubt a day of her life will pass without her thinking about it. That may be true for you as well, but she is the one that suffered it,” the judge said. “This is a rape case, a forcible rape case, an ambush rape case — you strangled her and you raped her.”

Saying he disagreed with a Wisconsin Department of Corrections recommendation that Linton spend five to six years in prison, Schroeder sentenced Linton to 25 years of initial incarceration, the maximum allowed by law.