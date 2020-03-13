Man sentenced to 25 years in prison for Metra Station sexual assault

From the moment she walked into the courtroom, tears ran down the face of the woman who had been sexually assaulted by Alvin Linton III.
As she sat at the prosecutors’ table waiting to give her statement to the judge at Linton’s sentencing hearing, her legs were visibly shaking.
She was in a jail uniform, her legs shackled, her wrists in handcuffs. She had been jailed, she told the judge, as the result of fear and drinking she has been unable to control since she was attacked.
“I am very fortunate that I’m still alive. I’m very fortunate that someone stopped it. I’m very fortunate that I’m not a little girl,” the woman told Judge Bruce Schroeder.
But she is struggling.
“I can’t stop drinking. If a guy looks at me, I always fight them,” she said, saying that has led to arrests since the attack.
“I’ll get over it someday. But I just don’t want him to hurt anyone else.”
Attack at train station
Linton, 33, of Chicago, pleaded guilty to second-degree sexual assault-use of force for the May 2019 attack at the Kenosha Metra Station.
The woman had been walking through the station on her way to an appointment on a Monday morning when she encountered Linton, a stranger.
He asked to borrow her phone.
“Being a kind individual, she allowed it, and he made a phone call for several minutes,” said Assistant District Attorney Zachary Brost.
After using the phone, Linton asked the woman to help him up the stairs to the trail platform. As she did so, Linton took off his shirt, wrapped it around the woman’s neck, began to strangle her and sexually assaulted her with his hand.
The woman was able to pull away from Linton and bite him, and he walked away.
Police found video and DNA evidence that matched the woman’s description of what occurred.
Security video from the train station showed the woman helping Linton up the stairs and a short time later Linton coming back down the stairs alone. About 15 seconds after he leaves, the woman is seen coming down the stairs crying.
According to the criminal complaint, Linton had stayed on the phone during the attack, speaking to another woman.
That woman told police that while on the phone with Linton she could hear a woman saying, “Why are you doing this?” and “I tried to help you.”
The woman on the phone came to the train station and found the crying victim, staying with her until police arrived.
‘Out of control with drugs’
Defense attorney Eugene Detert said at the time of the assault, Linton was under the influence of drugs.
“He was abusing ecstasy to such an extent that he was not himself on the day this happened,” Detert said. “He was totally out of control with drugs.”
During the sentencing, Linton apologized, crying as he said he hoped the victim could forgive him someday.
“I’m deeply sorry for what I have done,” he said. “I’m hurt. It hurts me every night, (knowing) that I put my hands on a woman without her consent.”
‘This is a rape case’
Schroeder said he did not doubt Linton was sorry, but said the real impact was on the victim.
“I doubt a day of her life will pass without her thinking about it. That may be true for you as well, but she is the one that suffered it,” the judge said. “This is a rape case, a forcible rape case, an ambush rape case — you strangled her and you raped her.”
Saying he disagreed with a Wisconsin Department of Corrections recommendation that Linton spend five to six years in prison, Schroeder sentenced Linton to 25 years of initial incarceration, the maximum allowed by law.
The prison sentence will be followed by 15 years of extended supervision. He will receive credit for 306 days spent in jail since his arrest.