 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert

Man seriously injured while struck by vehicle while walking on the road in Gurnee

  • Updated
  • Comments

GURNEE, Ill.-- A man reportedly walking on the road was seriously injured when hit by a vehicle on Friday morning.

Gurnee Police responding to the intersection of Route 41 and Delany Road at 8:46 a.m. learned a black 2015 Honda Accord collided with a pedestrian walking in the roadway.

The pedestrian, at 38-year-old male, was transported to Advocate Condell Medical Center with serious injuries.

The driver of the Honda did not have any reported injuries.

Investigators with the Major Crash Assistance Team responded to the scene and aided with the crash investigation. Delany Road, between Route 41 and Grove Avenue, was closed in both directions during the investigation.

This crash remains under investigation by Gurnee Police.

No citations have been issued at this time. No additional information was immediately available.

People are also reading…

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

The rise of the Hunter's Moon on Oct. 9

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert