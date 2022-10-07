Man seriously injured while struck by vehicle while walking on the road in Gurnee

GURNEE, Ill.-- A man reportedly walking on the road was seriously injured when hit by a vehicle on Friday morning.

Gurnee Police responding to the intersection of Route 41 and Delany Road at 8:46 a.m. learned a black 2015 Honda Accord collided with a pedestrian walking in the roadway.

The pedestrian, at 38-year-old male, was transported to Advocate Condell Medical Center with serious injuries.

The driver of the Honda did not have any reported injuries.

Investigators with the Major Crash Assistance Team responded to the scene and aided with the crash investigation. Delany Road, between Route 41 and Grove Avenue, was closed in both directions during the investigation.

This crash remains under investigation by Gurnee Police.

No citations have been issued at this time. No additional information was immediately available.