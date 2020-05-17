Man severely injured in Burlington motorcycle crash
View Comments
top story

Man severely injured in Burlington motorcycle crash

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}

A man was transported via Flight for Life after he suffered severe injuries as the result of a motorcycle crash. 

At about 4:06 p.m. Saturday, Racine County Sheriff’s Office deputies were dispatched to the area of the Burlington bypass near Highway 11 for a report of a motorcycle crash, according to a Racine County Sheriff’s Office news release.

Upon arrival, deputies found a man in critical condition and immediately began life saving measures. The man was transported to a local hospital and then taken via Flight for Life to Froedtert Hospital on Wauwatosa due to his substantial injuries.

Witness statements indicated that speed and safety equipment may have been contributing factors to the accident and extent of the man’s injury. Alcohol may also have been a factor, the Sheriff’s Office said. 

The Sheriff’s Office is continuing to investigate the accident. The man’s condition was unknown as of Sunday.

 
View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics