Man shot and killed during fight outside Kenosha tavern

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A fight outside a Kenosha tavern turned deadly when a 25-year-old Illinois man was shot and killed.

Lt. Joe Nosalik said Kenosha Police had been called to the 49th Street and Sheridan Road at about 1:40 a.m. Sunday for a fight in the parking lot of The Red Zone. When they arrived police saw about 30 to 40 people arguing outside the bar. As people began to leave the parking lot with the arrival of police, officers heard gunfire.

Nosalik said when the gunfire began the crowd scattered and people in cars fled. “We had no idea where the shots were coming from and the first order of business was to secure the scene,” he said.

Police found the 25-year-old man lying on the sidewalk with a gunshot wound. He was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead. His identify is not yet being released by police

No one is in custody.

The shooting death was the fifth in Kenosha in the last six weeks. Two people were killed in separate incidents on Aug. 19 - a 40-year-old man was shot and killed outside a home at the intersection of 51st Street and 25th Avenue, and a 24-year-old man was killed and a 13-year-old wounded in a shooting on the 1100 block of 61st Street.

No charges have been issued in either of those killings.