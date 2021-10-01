Man sought on warrant held after chase, foot pursuit leads to felony charge

A 25-year-old Kenosha man wanted by police on an outstanding warrant is being held in the County Jail on a $10,000 cash bond after chase and arrest Wednesday.

Devante T. Ratliff faces a felony charge of attempting to flee or elude an officer, as well as a misdemeanor charge of obstructing. Ratliff made his initial appearance Thursday in Kenosha County Circuit Court and is due back Oct. 7 for a preliminary hearing before Commissioner Larry Keating.

The felony charge carries a maximum fine of $10,000 and three years, six months in prison.

According to the criminal complaint, a Kenosha police officer was conducting surveillance of a residence and the vehicle believed to be associated with the defendant. The officer observed the vehicle leave the residence and, because it had an expired registration, the officer attempted a traffic stop.

Ratliff reportedly stuck his head out the open driver’s side window and asked the officer why he was being stopped, and at that time the officer ordered him to pull his vehicle over.

The complaint states it appeared the defendant would comply, but then he accelerated and headed northbound on 38th Court to 16th Place at a high rate of speed. Ratliff eventually came to an abrupt stop on 39th Avenue, exited the vehicle and fled on foot.