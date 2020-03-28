Man suffers life-threatening injuries in early-morning stabbing

City of Kenosha police are investigating a stabbing in the early-morning hours Saturday.

According to a press release, police responded to the 6000 block of 14th Ave., at 4:11 a.m.

When they arrived, officers found an adult male who had been stabbed in the chest. He was transported to Froedtert South-Pleasant Prairie, with life-threatening injuries.

The victim remained in critical condition as of Saturday afternoon. Police would not release his identity.

Police had no suspect in custody. Anyone with information is asked to call the Kenosha Police Detective Bureau at 262-605-5203. Callers who wish to remain anonymous can call the Kenosha Area Crime Stoppers at 262-656-7333 and refer to Case No. 2020-00015563.

