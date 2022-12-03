Man suffers non-life-threatening injury in early Saturday shooting in Kenosha

Kenosha police are investigating an early Saturday shooting that left one man with non-life-threatening injuries.
Units responded to a report of a shooting at 6:42 a.m. in the 6300 block of 11th Avenue, according to Kenosha Police Sgt. Austin Hancock.
The adult victim was transported to a local hospital with non life-threatening injuries.
Police do not have any suspects in custody and the investigation is ongoing.
Anyone who may have information on the shooting are encouraged to contact Kenosha Police detectives at 262-605-5203. If you wish to remain anonymous you can contact Crime Stoppers at 262-656-7333.
Mugshots: Kenosha County criminal complaints from Nov. 26-28
Eric James Bergstrom
Eric James Bergstrom, 36, of Kenosha, faces charges of neglecting a child (harm did nor occur and child is under 6 years of age or has a disability), possession of narcotic drugs, possession of cocaine, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Mark Alexander Bradshaw
Mark Alexander Bradshaw, 36, of Kenosha, faces charges of strangulation and suffocation.
Giovannie Garcia
Giovannie Garcia, 32, of Kenosha, faces charges of intimidation of a victim (domestic abuse), battery (domestic abuse repeater), and disorderly conduct (domestic abuse repeater).
Jose Ernesto Garcia Jr.
Jose Ernesto Garcia Jr., 46, of Kenosha, faces charges of battery (domestic abuse repeater), and disorderly conduct (domestic abuse repeater).
Lee L. Hagopian IV
Lee L. Hagopian IV, 53, of Silver Lake, faces charges of practicing optometry without a license, dispense prescribed drug without prescription, theft (false representation for less than $2,500), and bail jumping.
John James Hix-Peden
John James Hix-Peden, 31, of Kenosha, faces charges of probation and parole, and possession of marijuana (2nd+).
Kelean Kraintz
Kelean Kraintz, 27, of Kenosha, faces charges of probation and parole, and bail jumping.
Darius Elijah Martin
Darius Elijah Martin, 28, of Kenosha, faces charges of bail jumping, possession of drug paraphernalia, and operating while under the influence (1st offense, with a passenger under 16 years old).
Marcy Lynn Miller
Marcy Lynn Miller, 51, of Genoa City, faces charges of bail jumping, and violation of harassment injunction or order.
Zachary Cole Moore
Zachary Cole Moore, 22, of Kenosha, faces charges of vehicle operator flee/elude officer.
Christopher Scott Oglesby
Christopher Scott Oglesby, 51, of Kenosha, faces charges of probation and parole.
Shavale James Powell
Shavale James Powell, 19, of Racine, faces charges of possession with intent to deliver cocaine (between 5-15 grams), bail jumping, resisting or obstructing an officer, and possession of marijuana.
Dequane Ledarius Price
Dequane Ledarius Price, 26, of Pleasant Prairie, faces charges of bail jumping, battery or threat to judge/prosecutor/officer, and possession of marijuana.
Jordan Jason Schuls
Jordan Jason Schuls, 28, of South Milwaukee, faces charges of probation and parole, possession of marijuana (2nd+), bail jumping, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Kailey Ruby Stone
Kailey Ruby Stone, 29, of Kenosha, faces charges of bail jumping, and intentionally use oleoresin device (bodily harm).
Parish Devon Wesley
Parish Devon Wesley, 29, of Kenosha, faces charges of bail jumping.
Sylvarius Milek White
Sylvarius Milek White, 27, of Kenosha, faces charges of probation and parole, bail jumping, and possession of marijuana (2nd+).
Annah Yvonne Williams
Annah Yvonne Williams, 24, Wauwatosa, faces charges of second degree recklessly endangering safety, criminal damage to property, and disorderly conduct.