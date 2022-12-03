Man suffers non-life-threatening injury in early Saturday shooting

Kenosha police are investigating an early Saturday shooting that left one man with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police responded to a report of a shooting in the 6300 block of 11th Avenue at 6:42 a.m.

The adult victim was transported to a local hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

Police do not have any suspects in custody and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone who may have information on the shooting are encouraged to contact Kenosha Police detectives at 262-605-5203. If you wish to remain anonymous you can contact Crime Stoppers at 262-656-7333.