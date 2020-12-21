Man survives falling through ice at Hooker Lake; deputy makes dramatic rescue

SALEM LAKES — A man who fell through the ice on Kenosha County’s Hooker Lake is expected to survive after a dramatic rescue that also sent a a sheriff’s deputy into the icy water.
The Salem Lakes Fire Department and Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department deputies responded at 4:53 p.m. Sunday to a pond east of Hooker Lake near the intersection of 236th Avenue and 80th Place. An area resident called 911 to report that a male fell through the ice and could not get out of the water.
Deputy Colin Coultrip was the first to arrive at the scene and located a 57-year-old Salem Lakes man thrashing in the water about 75 yards from the shore. A bystander told Deputy Coultrip that the male had been in the water for approximately 20 minutes and appeared to be getting weaker.
According to the department report, Coultrip located a canoe at a nearby residence and made his way to the man on the ice. Coultrip was attempting to coach the male to come to the ice’s edge to the canoe. The canoe then broke through the ice.
Coultrip maneuvered the canoe to the man and was able to pull him into the canoe. Getting the man into the canoe took extraordinary effort as the victim's struggle in the cold water had left him nearly helpless and exhausted.
Once the man was safely in the canoe, Coultrip attempted to return to shore. The man’s medical condition caused him to panic. He began to move violently around the canoe and shifted his weight, which caused the canoe to capsize through the thin ice sending the man and Deputy Coultrip into the water. The water was nearly 6 feet deep at this location.
Coultrip swam to the edge of the ice and was able to crawl onto it. He then coached the male, who was now very panicked, to swim to the edge of the ice, and once there, kick his legs. This coaching was successful, and the male was able to push himself on the ice until Salem Lakes Fire Department arrived. Coultrip directed them to rescue the male first. Coultrip crawled off the ice, cold, tired, and wet.
Paramedics transported the male to a local hospital, where a full recovery is expected. Coultrip did not sustain any injuries.
