Man survives falling through ice at Hooker Lake; deputy makes dramatic rescue

SALEM LAKES — A man who fell through the ice on Kenosha County’s Hooker Lake is expected to survive after a dramatic rescue that also sent a a sheriff’s deputy into the icy water.

The Salem Lakes Fire Department and Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department deputies responded at 4:53 p.m. Sunday to a pond east of Hooker Lake near the intersection of 236th Avenue and 80th Place. An area resident called 911 to report that a male fell through the ice and could not get out of the water.

Deputy Colin Coultrip was the first to arrive at the scene and located a 57-year-old Salem Lakes man thrashing in the water about 75 yards from the shore. A bystander told Deputy Coultrip that the male had been in the water for approximately 20 minutes and appeared to be getting weaker.

According to the department report, Coultrip located a canoe at a nearby residence and made his way to the man on the ice. Coultrip was attempting to coach the male to come to the ice’s edge to the canoe. The canoe then broke through the ice.

Coultrip maneuvered the canoe to the man and was able to pull him into the canoe. Getting the man into the canoe took extraordinary effort as the victim's struggle in the cold water had left him nearly helpless and exhausted.