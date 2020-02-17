Man who destroyed ice sculpture apologizes, agrees to charity donation

Sunday afternoon, the man called Barnhill at the Coffee Pot.

“I talked to him for a little bit, and he was really remorseful,” Barnhill said. “They were out drinking and partying, and he said he really didn’t even remember doing it.”

The man apologized and said he wanted to pay for the $250 sculpture. Barnhill said that wasn’t necessary.

Instead, she suggested a donation to the Shalom Center. Barnhill added a donation button for him to use on Coffee Pot’s Facebook page.

When people heard about the incident and learned of Barnhill’s kindness, dozens of others donated nearly $1,000 to the Shalom Center.

“When I put that (Facebook) post up there, I was hot,” Barnhill said. “When I had this army of people behind me, I thought about it a little bit more. People weren’t being very nice, and they started stirring a lot of anger. That kind of made me really feel like it needed to end on a peaceful note.”

Barnhill said she felt the man’s apology was genuine. Others insinuated he wasn’t sorry for the incident, but rather sorry he got caught.