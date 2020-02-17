Man who destroyed ice sculpture apologizes, agrees to charity donation

A local business owner was applauded on Monday for turning an act of stupidity into one of kindness.
Video surveillance captured a man tipping and shattering an ice sculpture shortly after midnight on Sunday in front of the Coffee Pot, 4914 Seventh Ave.
The footage shows two men walking along the sidewalk when one man reaches over and rips down the sculpture.
Coffee Pot owner Janis Barnhill discovered the vandalism around 5:30 a.m. Sunday.
Barnhill reviewed surveillance and posted a video of the incident on the Coffee Pot Facebook page.
As of Monday afternoon, the video was shared nearly 2,000 times and bombarded with hundreds of comments.
“(The Facebook post) went crazy,” Barnhill said. “A lot of it was outpouring of support for us, which was really cool to see. A lot of it was also some really mean comments about these guys.”
As the comments rolled in, Barnhill said she received a message from the other man in the video.
The man said he was upset his friend destroyed the sculpture and that the man responsible for the incident planned on contacting the business.
Sunday afternoon, the man called Barnhill at the Coffee Pot.
“I talked to him for a little bit, and he was really remorseful,” Barnhill said. “They were out drinking and partying, and he said he really didn’t even remember doing it.”
The man apologized and said he wanted to pay for the $250 sculpture. Barnhill said that wasn’t necessary.
Instead, she suggested a donation to the Shalom Center. Barnhill added a donation button for him to use on Coffee Pot’s Facebook page.
When people heard about the incident and learned of Barnhill’s kindness, dozens of others donated nearly $1,000 to the Shalom Center.
“When I put that (Facebook) post up there, I was hot,” Barnhill said. “When I had this army of people behind me, I thought about it a little bit more. People weren’t being very nice, and they started stirring a lot of anger. That kind of made me really feel like it needed to end on a peaceful note.”
Barnhill said she felt the man’s apology was genuine. Others insinuated he wasn’t sorry for the incident, but rather sorry he got caught.
“Thank you, young man, for helping me to teach my children the very lesson we strive to teach,” wrote Kristie Fowler of Kenosha on Facebook.
“When we make a mistake, which we all do, we take responsibility despite how very hard that is. You have proven your integrity in the aftermath of a poor choice.”
Other comments weren’t as forgiving.
“Only reason he called was because he knew he was busted,” wrote Mike Lampos of Kenosha on Facebook. “He’s no hero. Great job turning a negative into a positive though, Coffee Pot.”
It was uncertain if the man followed through with Barnhill’s donation request.
“I have faith that he did,” Barnhill said.