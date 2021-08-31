 Skip to main content
Man who fell off balcony at Kenosha home airlifted to Milwaukee-area hospital for treatment
Man who fell off balcony at Kenosha home airlifted to Milwaukee-area hospital for treatment

A man was flown to a Milwaukee-area hospital after he fell off a balcony at a residence in the 6100 block of 18th Avenue on Tuesday, according to authorities.

Kenosha Fire Department paramedics responded to the 2:15 p.m. incident to assist the man before contacting Flight For Life, which arrived at a local landing zone nearby about 15 minutes later. The man was airlifted to Froedtert Hospital in Wauwatosa, said Capt. Dan Tilton of the fire department.

The man was apparently helping a friend and while moving a piece of furniture he fell, said Capt. James Beller of the Kenosha Police Department. Neither the man’s condition nor the extent of his injuries was immediately available.

