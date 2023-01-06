 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Man who reportedly kidnapped and attacked girlfriend taken into custody

Kenosha Sheriff’s Department deputies took a man into custody Thursday evening who reportedly attacked a woman at the intersection of State Highway 83 and 75th Street late last year.

According to a department release, on Dec. 22, deputies were dispatched to unknown “trouble” in the 38300 block of 87th Street, east of Powers Lake. The dispatcher answering the call reportedly overheard a woman screaming, and a male threatening the woman.

Several minutes later, Kenosha Joint Services received another call of a male attacking a female at the intersection of 83 north and State Highway 50. The two calls were determined to be related.

An investigation revealed the suspect, Justin Bollinger, had broken into his girlfriend’s residence and forced her out against her will into his vehicle. At the intersection, when the vehicle came to a stop for a red light, the victim took the opportunity to flee Bollinger’s vehicle.

Bollinger fled the scene, and a warrant for his arrest was issued. He would be on the run for more than two weeks.

At about 10:41 a.m. on Jan. 5, the U.S. Marshall’s Service attempted to take Bollinger into custody at a residence located in Wadsworth, Illinois. Prior to law enforcement contact at his residence, Bollinger fled in a white Chevy 1500 pickup, leading US Marshall’s officers on a high-speed chase west on Illinois Highway 173 and the Wisconsin/Illinois Stateline.

Bollinger abandoned his vehicle in Illinois at Highway 173 at Seidschlag Road and fled north on foot. Kenosha Sheriff's Department deputies responded to the area, but an extensive search with the Marshalls did not locate Bollinger. He was later taken into custody without incidence at his father’s residence by Kenosha Sheriff's Department deputies.

