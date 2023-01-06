Man who reportedly kidnapped and attacked girlfriend taken into custody

Kenosha Sheriff’s Department deputies took a man into custody Thursday evening who reportedly attacked a woman at the intersection of State Highway 83 and 75th Street late last year.

According to a department release, on Dec. 22, deputies were dispatched to unknown “trouble” in the 38300 block of 87th Street, east of Powers Lake. The dispatcher answering the call reportedly overheard a woman screaming, and a male threatening the woman.

Several minutes later, Kenosha Joint Services received another call of a male attacking a female at the intersection of 83 north and State Highway 50. The two calls were determined to be related.

An investigation revealed the suspect, Justin Bollinger, had broken into his girlfriend’s residence and forced her out against her will into his vehicle. At the intersection, when the vehicle came to a stop for a red light, the victim took the opportunity to flee Bollinger’s vehicle.

Bollinger fled the scene, and a warrant for his arrest was issued. He would be on the run for more than two weeks.

At about 10:41 a.m. on Jan. 5, the U.S. Marshall’s Service attempted to take Bollinger into custody at a residence located in Wadsworth, Illinois. Prior to law enforcement contact at his residence, Bollinger fled in a white Chevy 1500 pickup, leading US Marshall’s officers on a high-speed chase west on Illinois Highway 173 and the Wisconsin/Illinois Stateline.

Bollinger abandoned his vehicle in Illinois at Highway 173 at Seidschlag Road and fled north on foot. Kenosha Sheriff's Department deputies responded to the area, but an extensive search with the Marshalls did not locate Bollinger. He was later taken into custody without incidence at his father’s residence by Kenosha Sheriff's Department deputies.

Mugshots: Kenosha County criminal complaints from Jan. 4-6 Ashley Marie Barrientes-Womack Ashley Marie Barrientes-Womack, 31, of Kenosha, faces charges of probation and parole. Danielle Lashee Beavers-Jones Danielle Lashee Beavers-Jones, 27, of Milwaukee, faces charges of receiving stolen property (greater than $10,000). Justin Michael Bollinger Justin Michael Bollinger, 27, of Twin Lakes, faces charges of intimidate victim/use or attempt force, disorderly conduct, battery, kidnapping/carry without consent, burglary of a dwelling/boat with person present, criminal damage to property, first degree recklessly endangering safety, vehicle operator flee/elude officer, possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia (methamphetamine), and possession of THC. Anthony P. Daniels Anthony P. Daniels, 31, of Kenosha, faces charges of false imprisonment, battery (domestic abuse repeater), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse repeater), and bail jumping. Lakera T. Grady Lakera T. Grady, 18, of Milwaukee, faces charges of vehicle operator flee/elude officer, first degree recklessly endangering safety, and receiving stolen property (greater than $10,000). Kristian Ryan Green Kristian Ryan Green, 30, of Chicago, Illinois, faces charges of probation and parole. Randy Allen Grosch Randy Allen Grosch, 36, of Wisconsin, faces charges of probation and parole. Kevin Donald Kuhn Kevin Donald Kuhn, 48, of Franklin, faces charges of bail jumping. Lamar Dion Lewis Lamar Dion Lewis, 39, of Janesville, faces charges of vehicle operator flee/elude officer. Deeavlon Dayvon Riley Deeavlon Dayvon Riley, 21, of Milwaukee, faces charges of bail jumping, receiving stolen property (greater than $10,000), and possession of THC. Austin Lawrence Siferd Austin Lawrence Siferd, 30, of Kenosha, faces charges of probation and parole, battery (domestic abuse repeater), and disorderly conduct (domestic abuse repeater). Fernando Torrez Jr. Fernando Torrez Jr., 45, of Kenosha, faces charges of probation and parole, and retail theft (intentionally take less than or equal to $500). Gary Michael Anthony Williams Gary Michael Anthony Williams, 24, of Kenosha, faces charges of disorderly conduct (domestic abuse repeater), bail jumping, battery, second degree recklessly endangering safety, strangulation and suffocation, and false imprisonment. Shovona Danielle Williams Shovona Danielle Williams, 19, of Milwaukee, faces charges of bail jumping, resisting or obstructing an officer, and receiving stolen property (greater than $10,000). Davionne Kalel Wright Davionne Kalel Wright, 22, of North Chicago, Illinois, faces charges of vehicle operator flee/elude officer. Robert Joseph Wypych Robert Joseph Wypych, 34, of Kenosha, faces charges of discharge bodily fluids at public safety worker/prosecutor, resisting or obstructing an officer, and disorderly conduct. Longtime partner of officer who died after Jan. 6th sues rioters and Trump over attack Police: Idaho Slaying Suspect's DNA Found At Crime Scene 8 found fatally shot in Utah home, including 5 children