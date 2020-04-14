Man who stopped at crash scene charged with 6th OWI

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

A man who stopped at the scene of an accident in Pleasant Prairie to help an injured driver was arrested for a felony OWI by officers who arrived at the crash.

Misael Reyes, 38, of Chicago, was charged Tuesday with operating while intoxicated-sixth offense.

According to the criminal complaint, Reyes stopped at a crash on the 2200 block of Springbrook Road Monday. Reyes told an officer who came to the crash that he had seen the driver of the van lose control and go into a ditch, and that he turned around and came back to check on the driver, who was unresponsive.

When a police officer was speaking to Reyes he noticed the smell of alcohol and checking his vehicle saw an open beer in the center console and a 12-pack of Bud Light on the passenger side floor.

According to the complaint, Reyes initially gave police a false name. The complaint states that he failed a field sobriety test.

The complaint states that Reyes had five previous convictions for operating while intoxicated in Lake County, Ill., most recently in 2015, and that he has a revoked driver’s license.