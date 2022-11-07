Mandela Barnes, DNC Chair rally supporters at Kenosha event Sunday

U.S. Senate candidate Mandela Barnes and Democratic National Committee Chairman Jaime Harrison were the keynote speakers Sunday night at a rally in Kenosha just days from Election Day.

“Wisconsin is the center of the political universe right now. In 2022, democracy, freedom and hope are on the ballot,” Harrison told the crowd at the Wyndham Hotel Harborside.

Barnes talked about the excitement he is feeling as he has travels the state in the last weeks of the campaign.

“People are ready for change,” he said. “It’s not even one particular issue. It’s the reality that for 12 long years, Ron Johnson has left us behind. He’s turned his back on the majority of people in Wisconsin. Now people are ready to turn their backs on him in the voting booth.”

Barnes emphasized his campaign is not about red or blue; it’s about the people who are being left behind.

“My campaign is about values and a vision for Wisconsin. The working people of Wisconsin need a fair shot, and we’ll never get a fair shot with Ron Johnson in the Senate. It’s our time now, and we aren’t leaving folks behind,” he said.

Barnes outlined the accomplishments of the Gov. Tony Evers administration, of which he was part as lieutenant governor, including the highest level of public education funding in the history of the state and addressing the climate crisis, including work on the state’s first clean energy power plant that will create 1,000 jobs.

Barnes pointed out that ads in the campaign have targeted him, rather than touting the accomplishments of Johnson in the Senate, which confirms, Barnes said, that Johnson has not been working for working Wisconsinites but only for his wealthy donors and himself. Barnes said Johnson has “given up on the people of Wisconsin.”

Harrison said the Biden Administration has made and kept promises, including the American Rescue Act that provided vaccines to millions and provided funds to people who lost their jobs due to COVID, kept schools open and helped cut child poverty in half.

He also cited the Infrastructure Act, “which is putting people to work and investing in roads, bridges, water and internet; the PAC Act for veterans; the CHIPS Act, which invests in manufacturing; the Violence Against Women Act; the appointment of Ketanji Brown Jackson, the first Black woman Supreme Court justice; and student loan reform.”

He also mentioned work on addressing climate change, allowing for the negotiating of prescription drug prices and capping medication costs at $2,000 per month for senior citizens and insulin at $35 per month.

“And almost all of that without a single Republican vote,” Harrison said.

“We have more promises we want to keep: Voting rights, codifying Roe, child care. In order to do that, we need more help for the president and that’s where you all come in, because you have a senator right now who agrees with other Republicans who want to rip Social Security and Medicare out by their roots, who believes in every conspiracy theory in terms of voting and everything else,” Harrison said. “The man is a kook. It’s time to give him a one-way ticket to Mar-a-Lago to hang out with the biggest conspiracy theorist of all time. It’s time for you all in Wisconsin to send a good man to the United States Senate.”