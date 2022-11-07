 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Mandela Barnes, DNC Chair rally supporters at Kenosha event Sunday

barnes.jpg

Democratic National Committee Chairman Jaime Harrison, left, and U.S. Senate candidate and Wisconsin Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes keynoted a rally in Kenosha Sunday night.

 SUBMITTED PHOTO

U.S. Senate candidate Mandela Barnes and Democratic National Committee Chairman Jaime Harrison were the keynote speakers Sunday night at a rally in Kenosha just days from Election Day.

“Wisconsin is the center of the political universe right now. In 2022, democracy, freedom and hope are on the ballot,” Harrison told the crowd at the Wyndham Hotel Harborside.

Barnes talked about the excitement he is feeling as he has travels the state in the last weeks of the campaign.

“People are ready for change,” he said. “It’s not even one particular issue. It’s the reality that for 12 long years, Ron Johnson has left us behind. He’s turned his back on the majority of people in Wisconsin. Now people are ready to turn their backs on him in the voting booth.”

Barnes emphasized his campaign is not about red or blue; it’s about the people who are being left behind.

“My campaign is about values and a vision for Wisconsin. The working people of Wisconsin need a fair shot, and we’ll never get a fair shot with Ron Johnson in the Senate. It’s our time now, and we aren’t leaving folks behind,” he said.

Barnes outlined the accomplishments of the Gov. Tony Evers administration, of which he was part as lieutenant governor, including the highest level of public education funding in the history of the state and addressing the climate crisis, including work on the state’s first clean energy power plant that will create 1,000 jobs.

Barnes pointed out that ads in the campaign have targeted him, rather than touting the accomplishments of Johnson in the Senate, which confirms, Barnes said, that Johnson has not been working for working Wisconsinites but only for his wealthy donors and himself. Barnes said Johnson has “given up on the people of Wisconsin.”

Harrison said the Biden Administration has made and kept promises, including the American Rescue Act that provided vaccines to millions and provided funds to people who lost their jobs due to COVID, kept schools open and helped cut child poverty in half.

He also cited the Infrastructure Act, “which is putting people to work and investing in roads, bridges, water and internet; the PAC Act for veterans; the CHIPS Act, which invests in manufacturing; the Violence Against Women Act; the appointment of Ketanji Brown Jackson, the first Black woman Supreme Court justice; and student loan reform.”

He also mentioned work on addressing climate change, allowing for the negotiating of prescription drug prices and capping medication costs at $2,000 per month for senior citizens and insulin at $35 per month.

“And almost all of that without a single Republican vote,” Harrison said.

With just under two months to go, the race for control of Congress is shaping up to be one of the tightest in recent history. And when it comes to which party controls the Senate, election experts say one contest stands out Pennsylvania.SEE MORE: Organizations Race To Register Eligible Voters Ahead Of Midterms"The No. 1 race at this point that is likely to switch parties is one that could go from Republican to Democrat, which sort of defies the expectations we had at the beginning of this cycle when it looked like it would be an incredibly favorable midterm cycle for Republicans and a backlash to President Biden and the Democrats," said Jessica Taylor, Senate and governors editor at The Cook Political Report.Democrat John Fetterman is leading GOP Senate candidate Mehmet Oz in one of the closest watched races of the fall. Current Republican Sen. Pat Toomey is retiring. If Democrats flip his seat, the GOP needs to gain two seats somewhere else to retake the majority.  Where could those seats be? Eyes are on Arizona, Nevada, New Hampshire and Georgia, where the races are close and Democrats are defending seats they currently hold.  It's the opposite in Ohio, Wisconsin and Florida, where Republicans are in tight races to hold on to those seats.SEE MORE: The Perennial Importance Of National Voter Registration DayAdding to the unpredictability this cycle is the lack of experience among some first-time Republican candidates. Primary voters in five of those eight states put their support behind rookies without any political experience.  "There are voters that are just so frustrated at this point. And we see this in disapprovals, we see this in wrong track/right track numbers, that there are voters and I've heard this in focus groups I've watched this year, too they're like, you know, just blow the whole system up," Taylor continued.Political outsiders can be successful look at former President Donald Trump, who continues to be a big influence in the Republican Party.   "Midterm elections are a referendum on the current president," Taylor said. "However, we have never seen a former president be this involved and insert himself so much in a way that Democrats could make this a referendum on Trump."Trump's endorsement has helped first-time candidates win their primaries. But it could be a hindrance in the general election when they're up against Democrats. 

“We have more promises we want to keep: Voting rights, codifying Roe, child care. In order to do that, we need more help for the president and that’s where you all come in, because you have a senator right now who agrees with other Republicans who want to rip Social Security and Medicare out by their roots, who believes in every conspiracy theory in terms of voting and everything else,” Harrison said. “The man is a kook. It’s time to give him a one-way ticket to Mar-a-Lago to hang out with the biggest conspiracy theorist of all time. It’s time for you all in Wisconsin to send a good man to the United States Senate.”

