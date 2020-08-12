Manhunt for Massey ends in Gary, Ind.

The manhunt for the suspect in last week’s shooting of a Kenosha police officer took several law enforcement agencies about 90 minutes southeast late Tuesday night.
And that’s where it ended.
Officers with the United States Marshals Great Lakes Fugitive Task Force and Gary (Ind.) Police Department SWAT took Jonathan T. Massey, 29, of Kenosha, into custody without incident at about 11:20 p.m. Tuesday.
Massey was located and apprehended in a residence with several firearms, according to a press release issued by the U.S. Marshals Service.
The added element of firearms in the residence could have escalated the arrest even more, U.S. Marshals Service Inspector Nicolas Gonzalez said.
“Any situation when you’re dealing with a person who tries to take another person’s life, especially a police officer, it’s very dangerous,” he said. “But the Gary SWAT team and the Fugitive Task Force, this is what we do day-in and day-out, so luckily Massey made the right decision and didn’t get into a shootout with law enforcement given all the firearms in the house.”
Massey was transported to Methodist Hospital’s Northlake Campus for a gunshot wound to his abdomen he sustained in the shooting with the officer, then taken to the Lake County (Ind.) Jail to await extradition back to Wisconsin.
Gonzalez said it’s believed the officer who was shot returned fire and struck Massey.
“We were given information from the locals there in Kenosha that the officer believed he did hit Massey with a round,” Gonzalez said. “We knew given all the information we had and how we found him that he was wounded during the shooting of that police officer.”
A jail official in Indiana said Wednesday morning that she believed Massey wouldn’t have his first court appearance there until Friday morning. Gonzalez said officers from the Kenosha Police Department responded to the scene as well.
Once he’s returned to the state, Massey is expected to face felony charges of attempted first-degree intentional homicide, being a felon in possession of a firearm and bail jumping, along with a misdemeanor count of bail jumping.
The attempted homicide charge carries a life sentence in prison, while the two others carry a total prison term of 16 years and $35,000 in fines.
Officials still have not released the injured officer’s identity. The two-year member of the Kenosha Police Department reportedly had surgery for the gunshot wound to his abdomen. His condition remains unknown.
The Wisconsin Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation is leading the investigation, and is being assisted by the Wisconsin State Crime Lab, Wisconsin State Patrol, Kenosha Police Department, Indiana State Police and the U.S. Marshals Task Force.
Having cooperation among so many agencies is vital, Gonzalez said.
“A case like this, we’ve done so many times,” he said. “We have these kind of relationships. The local (departments) are able to be our boots on the ground to give us key information that we need so we can follow the bread crumbs.
“Usually, everybody adding in their various skills and experience leads us to these criminals that try to evade us from state to state.”
