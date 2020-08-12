Manhunt for Massey ends in Gary, Ind.

Gonzalez said it’s believed the officer who was shot returned fire and struck Massey.

“We were given information from the locals there in Kenosha that the officer believed he did hit Massey with a round,” Gonzalez said. “We knew given all the information we had and how we found him that he was wounded during the shooting of that police officer.”

A jail official in Indiana said Wednesday morning that she believed Massey wouldn’t have his first court appearance there until Friday morning. Gonzalez said officers from the Kenosha Police Department responded to the scene as well.

Once he’s returned to the state, Massey is expected to face felony charges of attempted first-degree intentional homicide, being a felon in possession of a firearm and bail jumping, along with a misdemeanor count of bail jumping.

The attempted homicide charge carries a life sentence in prison, while the two others carry a total prison term of 16 years and $35,000 in fines.

Officials still have not released the injured officer’s identity. The two-year member of the Kenosha Police Department reportedly had surgery for the gunshot wound to his abdomen. His condition remains unknown.